Kristi Is My Best Friend
Nu Ja was born with limb differences in her arms and legs, meaning they are either absent or incomplete; however, this rarely slows her down. Click here to read the full story.
Moving Away From Home
Megan often has her nose buried in a book. When she’s not reading for fun, she is studying to take the bar exam this summer. Megan recently graduated from law school at Northeastern University in Boston, but she didn’t always think that her life could take her so far from her home in California. Click here to read the full story.
Puppy Raising Full Circle
Kelly and Kirk keep busy with their pre-teen daughters, Katherine and Killian, but they wanted their girls to experience giving back to the community in a way that would be tangible. They wanted Katherine and Killian to see, feel, experience and teach. Click here to read the full story.
Charlie and DevonA veteran service dog team
It takes a distinct form of courage to take on a job called “Explosive Ordnance Disposal Technician.” Especially while serving in the Marine Corps in Afghanistan. Charlie Linville, of Boise, is that kind of brave. Click here to read the full story.
Partnered With Pablo
Life changed for Chelsey in 2010 when she contracted a bacterial infection after tubing on the Comal River, which led to a bilateral below-knee amputation. Click here to read the full story.
Chrissy & Thel
U.S. Army veteran Chrissy first found out about Canine Companions for Independence at age 10 when her aunt was partnered with a Canine Companions assistance dog to help with multiple sclerosis. When Chrissy experienced a debilitating back injury while serving in the military, she knew she would turn to Canine Companions for her own assistance dog. Click here to read the full story.
Our Map
- Training Centers
- Chapters
-
North Central Training Center
Serving Ohio, Kentucky, Michigan, Indiana, Illinois, Wisconsin,
Missouri, Iowa, Minnesota, Kansas, Nebraska, North Dakota,
South Dakota and Western Pennsylvania
4989 State Rte 37 E, Delaware, OH 43015, USA
-
Northeast Training Center
Serving New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, Delaware, Eastern Pennsylvania,
Maryland, Washington DC, Virginia, West Virginia, Massachusetts,
Rhode Island, Vermont, New Hampshire and Maine.
286 Middle Island Rd, Medford, NY 11763, USA
-
Northwest Training Center
Serving Northern California, Northern Nevada, Oregon,
Washington, Idaho, Montana, Alaska and Wyoming.
2965 Dutton Ave, Santa Rosa, CA 95407, USA
-
-
South Central Training Center
Serving the state of Texas
7710 Las Colinas Ridge, Irving, TX 75063, USA
-
Southeast Training Center
Serving Florida, Georgia, Tennessee, North Carolina, South Carolina,
Mississippi, Alabama and Louisiana
8150 Clarcona Ocoee Rd, Orlando, FL 32818, USA
-
Southwest Training Center
Serving Arizona, Utah, Colorado, New Mexico, Oklahoma,
Arkansas, Southern California, Southern Nevada and Hawaii
124 Rancho Del Oro Dr, Oceanside, CA 92057, USA
-
124 Goodman Dr S, Bethlehem, PA 18015, USA
-
Atlanta Chapter
Atlanta, GA, USA
-
Bay State Chapter
Massachusetts, USA
-
Big Sky Chapter
Montana, USA
-
California Dreamin' Los Angeles and Orange Counties Chapter
Los Angeles, CA, USA
-
Capital Chapter
Washington, DC, USA
-
Cascade Chapter
Portland, OR, USA
-
CCIdaho Chapter
Boise, ID, USA
-
Central Florida Chapter
Orlando, FL, USA
-
Central Indiana Chapter
Indianapolis, IN, USA
-
Chesapeake Chapter
Maryland, USA
-
Cin-Day Chapter
Cincinnati, OH, USA
-
East Bay Chapter
Danville, CA, USA
-
First Coast Chapter
Jacksonville, FL, USA
-
Gold Rush Chapter
Sacramento, CA, USA
-
Greater Chicagoland Chapter
Chicago, IL, USA
-
Gulf Coast Chapter
Houston, TX, USA
-
Hudson Valley Chapter
Hudson Valley, NY, USA
-
Inland Northwest Chapter
Sandpoint, ID 83864, USA
-
Kansas City Chapter
Kansas City, MO, USA
-
Lehigh Valley Chapter
Allentown, PA, USA
-
Lone Star Chapter
Irving, TX, USA
-
Long Island Chapter
Long Island, New York, USA
-
New Jersey Chapter
Edison, NJ 08820, USA
-
New Mexico Enchanted Chapter
New Mexico, USA
-
Northern Nevada Comstock Chapter
Reno, NV, USA
-
Northern New England Chapter
Vermont, USA
-
Northern Ohio Chapter
Cleveland, OH, USA
-
NYC Chapter
Manhattan, New York, NY, USA
-
Old Dominion Chapter
Richmond, VA, USA
-
Philadelphia Area Chapter
Southeast Pennsylvania & Southern New Jersey
Philadelphia, PA 19107, USA
-
Puget Sound Chapter
Seattle, WA, USA
-
Red Earth Champions Chapter
Shawnee, OK, USA
-
Rocky Mountain Chapter
Denver, CO, USA
-
South Bay Chapter
San Francisco, CA, USA
-
South Florida Chapter
Fort Lauderdale, FL, USA
-
Upstate New York Chapter
Albany, NY, USA
-
Vail Valley Chapter
Vail, CO
Vail, CO 81657, USA
-
Valley of the Sun Chapter
Phoenix, AZ, USA
-
Valley to Sea Chapter
Ventura and Santa Barbara Counties
Ventura, CA, USA
-
Wasatch Chapter
Ogden, Utah
Ogden, UT, USA
-
West Texas Chapter
Lubbock, TX, USA
-
Wine Country Chapter
Windsor, CA, USA