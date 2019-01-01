Golden puppy in training with cape sitting with fall leaves blurred in the background

Canine Companions for Independence

Since 1975, Canine Companions for Independence has provided assistance dogs free of charge to recipients

Invest in Independence

Support Our New Campus

Help make a difference in the lives of countless future graduate teams by supporting the Canine Companions capital campaign for the new North Central campus in New Albany, Ohio.

Thanks to donors like you, each life-changing dog is provided free of charge to recipients.

Kristi Is My Best Friend

Nu Ja was born with limb differences in her arms and legs, meaning they are either absent or incomplete; however, this rarely slows her down. Click here to read the full story.

Moving Away From Home

Megan often has her nose buried in a book. When she’s not reading for fun, she is studying to take the bar exam this summer. Megan recently graduated from law school at Northeastern University in Boston, but she didn’t always think that her life could take her so far from her home in California. Click here to read the full story.

Puppy Raising Full Circle

Kelly and Kirk keep busy with their pre-teen daughters, Katherine and Killian, but they wanted their girls to experience giving back to the community in a way that would be tangible. They wanted Katherine and Killian to see, feel, experience and teach. Click here to read the full story.

Charlie and Devon

A veteran service dog team

It takes a distinct form of courage to take on a job called “Explosive Ordnance Disposal Technician.” Especially while serving in the Marine Corps in Afghanistan. Charlie Linville, of Boise, is that kind of brave. Click here to read the full story.

Man with prosthetic leg leans down to hold his nose to his yellow service dog's nose

Partnered With Pablo

Life changed for Chelsey in 2010 when she contracted a bacterial infection after tubing on the Comal River, which led to a bilateral below-knee amputation. Click here to read the full story.

woman sitting in wheelchair with yellow Canine Companions service dog in her lap

Eight-year-old girl finds her perfect companion

Brooke was matched with Skilled Companion Zara in February 2019.

Eight-year-old girl with pink pants and pink top sitting on a chair with her mom next to her who has short brown hair, smiling, and their Canine Companions service dog sitting in front of them

Chrissy & Thel

U.S. Army veteran Chrissy first found out about Canine Companions for Independence at age 10 when her aunt was partnered with a Canine Companions assistance dog to help with multiple sclerosis. When Chrissy experienced a debilitating back injury while serving in the military, she knew she would turn to Canine Companions for her own assistance dog. Click here to read the full story.

Our Map

  • Training Centers
  • Chapters
