Volunteer Puppy Raiser FAQs

Canine Companions for Independence® has been providing assistance dogs to people with disabilities since 1975. You can help us unite people with trained assistance dogs in a powerful program that leads to greater independence. Every assistance dog starts as a puppy that needs a loving home. You can raise a dog and change a life. Volunteer puppy raising is an incredible way to help children and adults with disabilities live more independent lives.

Volunteer puppy raisers provide Canine Companions puppies a safe home, take them to obedience classes, serve up a healthy diet, provide socialization opportunities and give lots of love.

Check out our Puppy Raiser FAQs >>