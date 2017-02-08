Doggie Banner

Canine Companions for Independence®

Since 1975, Canine Companions for Independence has provided assistance dogs free of charge to recipients

24 hours a day, 7 days a week, Canine Companions for Independence assistance dogs are there for their human partners with disabilities. Expertly trained to perform over 40 commands these dogs help children, veterans and adults with disabilities open doors, pick up dropped items and much more.

Thanks to donors like you, each life-changing dog is provided free of charge to recipients. Make a Match. Give Independence — and Give a Dog a Job.

Lizzy and Kavi

A skilled companion team

"When we got on the waitlist for Canine Companions, we felt like we won the dog lottery," says Camilla, Lizzy's mom.

Charlie and Devon

A veteran service dog team

It takes a distinct form of courage to take on a job called "Explosive Ordinance Disposal Technician." Especially while serving in the Marine Corps in Afghanistan. Charlie Linville, of Boise, is that kind of brave.

Wallis and Mork

A service dog team

"Mork came into my life exactly when I needed him most."

