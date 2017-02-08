Make a MatchGive Independence — and Give a Dog a Job.
24 hours a day, 7 days a week, Canine Companions for Independence assistance dogs are there for their human partners with disabilities. Expertly trained to perform over 40 commands these dogs help children, veterans and adults with disabilities open doors, pick up dropped items and much more.
Thanks to donors like you, each life-changing dog is provided free of charge to recipients. Make a Match. Give Independence — and Give a Dog a Job.
Lizzy and KaviA skilled companion team
“When we got on the waitlist for Canine Companions, we felt like we won the dog lottery,” says Camilla, Lizzy's mom. Read more...
Charlie and DevonA veteran service dog team
It takes a distinct form of courage to take on a job called “Explosive Ordinance Disposal Technician.” Especially while serving in the Marine Corps in Afghanistan. Charlie Linville, of Boise, is that kind of brave. Read more...
Wallis and MorkA service dog team
“Mork came into my life exactly when I needed him most.” Read more...
Our Map
- Training Centers
- Chapters
-
North Central Training Center
Serving Ohio, Kentucky, Michigan, Indiana, Illinois, Wisconsin,
Missouri, Iowa, Minnesota, Kansas, Nebraska, North Dakota,
South Dakota and Western Pennsylvania
4989 State Rte 37 E, Delaware, OH 43015, USA
-
Northeast Training Center
Serving New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, Delaware, Eastern Pennsylvania,
Maryland, Washington DC, Virginia, West Virginia, Massachusetts,
Rhode Island, Vermont, New Hampshire and Maine.
286 Middle Island Rd, Medford, NY 11763, USA
-
Northwest Training Center
Serving Northern California, Northern Nevada, Oregon,
Washington, Idaho, Montana, Alaska and Wyoming.
2965 Dutton Ave, Santa Rosa, CA 95407, USA
-
Puttin' on the Ritz
Gala to benefit Canine Companions for Independence at The Ritz-Carlton, Bachelor Gulch on August 26, 2017
-
South Central Training Center
Serving the state of Texas
7710 Las Colinas Ridge, Irving, TX 75063, USA
-
Southeast Training Center
Serving Florida, Georgia, Tennessee, North Carolina, South Carolina,
Mississippi, Alabama and Louisiana
8150 Clarcona Ocoee Rd, Orlando, FL 32818, USA
-
Southwest Training Center
Serving Arizona, Utah, Colorado, New Mexico, Oklahoma,
Arkansas, Southern California, Southern Nevada and Hawaii
124 Rancho Del Oro Dr, Oceanside, CA 92057, USA
-
Atlanta Chapter
Atlanta, GA, USA
-
California Dreamin' Los Angeles and Orange Counties Chapter
Los Angeles, CA, USA
-
Capital Chapter
Washington, DC, USA
-
Cascade Chapter
Portland, OR, USA
-
CCIdaho Chapter
Boise, ID, USA
-
Central Florida Chapter
Orlando, FL, USA
-
Central Indiana Chapter
Indianapolis, IN, USA
-
Chapter
-
Chesapeake Chapter
Maryland and Delaware
Maryland, USA
-
Cin-Day Chapter
Cincinnati, OH, USA
-
East Bay Chapter
Danville, CA, USA
-
Gold Rush Chapter
Sacramento, CA, USA
-
Greater Chicagoland Chapter
Chicago, IL, USA
-
Jacksonville Chapter
-
Kansas City Chapter
Kansas City, MO, USA
-
Lehigh Valley Chapter
Northeast/Central Pennsylvania & Northwest New Jersey
New Jersey, USA
-
Lone Star Chapter
Irving, TX, USA
-
Long Island Chapter
Long Island, New York, USA
-
New Jersey Chapter
Northeast and Central New Jersey
Edison, NJ 08820, USA
-
Northern Nevada Comstock Chapter
Reno, NV, USA
-
Northern Ohio Chapter
Cleveland, OH, USA
-
Old Dominion Chapter
Richmond, VA, USA
-
Philadelphia Area Chapter
Southeast Pennsylvania & Southern New Jersey
Philadelphia, PA 19107, USA
-
Puget Sound Chapter
Seattle, WA, USA
-
Red Earth Chapter
Shawnee, OK, USA
-
Rocky Mountain Chapter
Denver, CO
Denver, CO, USA
-
South Bay Chapter
San Jose, CA, USA
-
South Florida Chapter
Fort Lauderdale, FL, USA
-
Vail Valley Chapter
Vail, CO
Vail, CO 81657, USA
-
Valley of the Sun Chapter
Phoenix, AZ, USA
-
Wasatch Champions Chapter
Ogden, Utah
Ogden, UT, USA
-
Wine Country Chapter
Windsor, CA, USA